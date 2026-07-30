🎵Hush (Deep Purple)

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1968 hard rock, psychedelic soul, Hammond B3 lead, Leslie speaker swirl, percussive key clicks, syncopated bass line, aggressive snare backbeat, crash cymbal build, Dorian organ solo, unison guitar organ riff, fast Leslie modulation, analog tape saturation, mono drum punch, call and response chant, protest humor, 110 BPM, anthem release
[Intro]
[Heavy, distorted Hammond B3 organ swells]
[Driving steady drum beat with aggressive snare]
[Driving bass line with rhythmic syncopation]
(Wolf howl sound effect)
[Vocal Ad-lib: "Alright! Yeah!"]
[Verse 1]
I got a certain little girl she's on my mind
No doubt about it, she looks so fine
She's the best girl that I ever had
Sometimes she's gonna make me feel so bad
[Chorus]
[Build-up with crash cymbals]
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
She broke my heart but I love her just the same now
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
I need her love but I'm not to blame now
[Verse 2]
Early in the morning, late at night
You know that girl, she treats me right
She's the best girl that I ever had
Sometimes she's gonna make me feel so bad
[Chorus]
[Full energy]
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
She broke my heart but I love her just the same now
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
I need her love but I'm not to blame now
[Instrumental Break - Solo]
[Epic, swirling Hammond B3 Organ Solo]
[Leslie speaker effect: Fast]
[Dorian mode blues licks with percussive key-clicks]
[Groovy, walking bass line]
[Bridge]
[Rhythmic chanting]
(Na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na)
(Na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na)
[Guitar and organ unison riff]
[Chorus]
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
She broke my heart but I love her just the same now
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
I need her love but I'm not to blame now
[Outro]
[Heavy groove]
Hush, hush...
[Vocal ad-libs: "I thought I heard her calling!"]
[Sustained organ chord]
[Fade out with rhythmic drum fills]
(Wolf howl)
[End]