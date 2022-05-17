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David Weiss & Shane St. Pierre [Anti-Disinformation] Livestream [zoom RECORDING] 5.16.22
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126 views • May 17, 2022
David Weiss & Shane St. Pierre [Anti-Disinformation] Livestream [zoom RECORDING] 5.16.22
David Weiss & Shane St. Pierre [Anti-Disinformation] Livestream Mon May 16th 7:00pm EST
on Odysee
also here is the odysee link for the stream https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Anti-Disinformation.DavidWeiss:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
and the INSTANT DOWNLOAD of that stream. https://odysee.com/$/download/Anti-Disinformation.DavidWeiss/dccf7188746dba476d622eb0b7819f19ac968b0a
on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v14vuep-david-weiss-and-shane-st.-pierre-anti-disinformation-livestream-mon-may-16t.html
https://rumble.com/embed/v129ogd/?pub=x2y2z
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now: https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
https://t.me/belladanka
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
David Weiss & Shane St. Pierre [Anti-Disinformation] Livestream Mon May 16th 7:00pm EST
on Odysee
also here is the odysee link for the stream https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Anti-Disinformation.DavidWeiss:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
and the INSTANT DOWNLOAD of that stream. https://odysee.com/$/download/Anti-Disinformation.DavidWeiss/dccf7188746dba476d622eb0b7819f19ac968b0a
on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v14vuep-david-weiss-and-shane-st.-pierre-anti-disinformation-livestream-mon-may-16t.html
https://rumble.com/embed/v129ogd/?pub=x2y2z
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now: https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
https://t.me/belladanka
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
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