THE NATIONS OF THE ENDTIME IN THE BIBLE PART 5

In this lesson we focus on America, no nation on earth fits this prophecy as well as America found in Daniel. 7:4. The wings of an eagle is America, and these wings are found again in Revelation 12. But here those wings are found roughly three and a half years before the 7th trumpet during the great tribulation. And after the Antichrist is revealed. This means that contrary to the doom and gloom around us, America will still stand in the end. It may be in shambles, but it will stand.
