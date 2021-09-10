© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Endorsements Being SOLD Without President's Knowledge!
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • September 10, 2021
A source close to the president has told the "Stew Peters Show" that Bill Stepien is SELLING the highly-coveted Trump endorsements, enriching himself while using the president's name.
The source also said Corey Lewandowski is participating in a quid pro quo without Trump's knowledge.
https://rumble.com/vma94d-source-trump-endorsements-being-sold-without-presidents-knowledge.html
The source also said Corey Lewandowski is participating in a quid pro quo without Trump's knowledge.
https://rumble.com/vma94d-source-trump-endorsements-being-sold-without-presidents-knowledge.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.