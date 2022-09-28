https://gnews.org/post/p1qfo5746
09/25/2022 Senator Tom Cotton: Biden’s position towards China remains ‘lost’ and ‘confused’. He projected weakness towards CCP, making the Western Pacific much more dangerous. We should stop CCP buying land in America, reinstate the China Initiative and American fossil fuel production
