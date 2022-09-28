© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1qfo5746
09/25/2022 Senator Tom Cotton: Biden’s position towards China remains ‘lost’ and ‘confused’. He projected weakness towards CCP, making the Western Pacific much more dangerous. We should stop CCP buying land in America, reinstate the China Initiative and American fossil fuel production