WEF Insider Admits Silicon Valley Bank Crash Is a 'Great Reset Scam'

NEWSPUNCH.COM

https://newspunch.com/

What we are seeing is a push towards Global Government that is being camouflaged and cloaked in humanitarianism, multiculturalism, as well as manufactured threats such as global warming and pandemics in order to condition the population into accepting globalization and a One World Government.

In order for this to occur the elite are planning to create a global financial crisis the likes of which the world has never seen. Out of the ashes of this financial crisis will rise the phoenix of is a New International Economic Order. The public will be told that the new order is the only way to stabilize the world economy and save what little remains of their wealth. And if we learned anything from the manufactured crisis that was the Covid pandemic, then the mainstream masses are likely to fall for the deception hook, line and sinker.

It will be our job to educate the masses and stop this great deception from succeeding. Subscribe to the People’s Voice and join our Locals community to help us spread the word about the agenda of the globalist elite.

People often ask why the globalist elite would collapse the world economy. Wouldn’t that mean they destroy their own wealth in the process? The answer is no. The elite have been consolidating their wealth in order to protect it for centuries. The process of consolidation has accelerated dramatically in recent years, with the global financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid pandemic allowing the elite to get richer while the rest of us were made poorer.

When the world financial system finally crashes the elite will be positioned to buy whats left for pennies on the dollar. Where does this leave the rest of the world financially? The answer is in bondage to a Techno-Communist World Governmental System led by the World Economic Forum in Davos and the hidden hands that control the public face of that cabal.

If you pay attention now you can see that everything around you is being engineered towards this one goal.