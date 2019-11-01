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Compilation of 2019 Run 'n Gun Fun - AmbGun Concerto
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15 views • November 01, 2019
A huge thanks to Imperial Age for granting the use of their music in our videos.

Compilation of 2019 Run 'n Gun Fun.

Every clip has a purpose (besides meshing with the soundtrack)
Use of terrain for steadiest hold
Misuse of cover
Balance for diving
One handed and left handed to deal with obstacles
Left and right transitions
One handed and left handed to deal with balance
One handed to handle baseball slide
Binden Aiming Concept
Gun flat for diving into cover
Rice Paddy prone, squatting
Thumbs forward grip
Balance for one handed rifle
Respiratory pause, reset
Follow target to ground
Muzzle flash in low light
Left hand primary
Both eyes open
Transition behind cover to train eyes
MDR left right transition method
Balance for one hand free climbing
Baseball slide
Ambi selector switch
Data on Personal Equipment
Optic vs bore axis fail
Right hand, sub-compact
Hasty sling
Balance for one handed rifle drag
Loop Sling AQT slow fire prone
Natural Point of Aim shift
Jasper
Tactile weapon manipulation (YouTube channel, Tire Iron's drill)
AQT left and right
Free range Vicki
Left hand, sub-compact
Turkey neck cheek weld
Gun up thru cover
Ergo bolt release
Communicate
Handgun recoil management/grip slip
Coordinate
Escape from Tarkov view of MDR
AR mag change
Wyoming, lower cortisol levels
MDR bolt release ergos
MDR rapid fire
AR mag change
Airsoft for backyard ambi point shooting
Paintball airfield ambidextrous lessons
Ambidextral Gunfighter Proving Grounds
Cheek slap
AQT sitting drill
Imperial Age www.imperial-age.com

Imperial Age Legacy of Atlantis
https://youtu.be/5m2-PSnD7Fs

Cast of Firearms (in order of first appearance)
Desert Tech MDR 7.62 NATO
Walther PPQ M1 Classic
BCM RECCE
H&K VP9
FN FNS9c
Kel-Tec PF9
Keywords
gunspreppingfirearmsambidextral gunfighterambgun concertoambgun musicambidextral gunfighter music trackrifle musicshooting musicimperial agelegend of atlantislegend of atlantis instrumental
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