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What is Amalek? What do they do with Amalek?
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150 views • January 05, 2022
Religious motivation
What motivation would the Ashkenazi Jews have to destroy the West and her Peoples?
Hear it from the rabbis. They consider us Amalek. What do they do with Amalek?
Slaughter their men, women, and children.
What is Amalek to them? It is Western Civilization. It is Europe and America.
What motivation would the Ashkenazi Jews have to destroy the West and her Peoples?
Hear it from the rabbis. They consider us Amalek. What do they do with Amalek?
Slaughter their men, women, and children.
What is Amalek to them? It is Western Civilization. It is Europe and America.
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