First signs of a magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency is the most overlooked deficiency because it cannot be detected by a blood test. The top causes of magnesium deficiency include: • Consumption of sugar and refined carbs • Alcohol consumption • Cirrhosis of the liver • NPK fertilizer leads to crops that are low in magnesium • Malabsorption from gut inflammation • Diuretics • PPIs • Gastric bypass surgery • Low vitamin D • Inflammation Diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular disease are all associated with low magnesium. The best sources of magnesium are leafy greens, almonds, and dark chocolate, but some of these foods contain oxalates. Oxalates block the absorption of magnesium. Meat, cheese, and shellfish contain magnesium and do not contain oxalates. Here are 22 surprising signs of magnesium deficiency: • Anxiety • Insomnia • Depression • Migraines • Restless legs syndrome • Muscle cramps • Fatigue • Tourette's syndrome • Oxidative cholesterol • High homocysteine levels • High blood pressure • Calcification of the arteries • Arrhythmias • Stroke • Metabolic syndrome • Polycystic ovarian syndrome • Kidney stones • Higher levels of calcium in the blood • Inflammation • Nystagmus • Asthma Neuromuscular excitability, or tetany, is the number 1 earliest sign of a magnesium deficiency. Tetany is a twitching of the muscles, often affecting the left eye. Magnesium is required for proper nerve function. When you’re deficient, the nerves become more excited, leading to faster nerve impulses.



