I will not allow anyone to racially libel President Trump. Even a guest on NEWSMAX.
GalacticStorm
60 views
Published a day ago

Sebastian Gorka I will not allow anyone to racially libel President Trump. Even a guest on NEWSMAX.


The question was about Kamala Harris and that clown sidestepped into a slam on DeSantis


https://rumble.com/v2wr7hg-i-will-not-allow-anyone-to-racially-libel-president-trump.-even-a-guest-on-.html

Keywords
ron desantiskamala harrissebastian gorka

