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Trump downplays Coronavirus outbreak
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49 views • February 27, 2020
During a press conference on Wednesday to update the impact of the coronavirus in the U.S., President Trump talked about the flu killing thousands of people a year when compared to the 15 U.S. citizens that have contracted the coronavirus so far.
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