Four British Airways Pilots Die This Week From Vaccination

This audio discusses 3 of the 4 pilots:

1st 2 were 40s to 50 years of age. Last pilot in mid-30s also died after second shot. All in excellent health prior to the vaccine. 85-percent of BA pilots have been vaccinated; airline in talks with government on whether to allow vaccinated pilots to fly.



Jim Stone's comments: "UPDATE TO BELOW: British airways has confirmed FOUR pilot deaths in the last week, but is denying the deaths are vaccine related.

Don't worry, the "fact checkers" are on this!!! Don't worry, British Airways has 4 pilots die every week, especially the ones that have to pass physical exams and tests and be proven to be in absolutely perfect health. Everything is normal.

Let's do the math on that.



4,300 pilots. 4 dead in a week. 365 days in a year. That's an average pilot life span of about 18 years. How likely is it for that many people in certified good health to die? My guess is on average, ZERO (zero) pilots die per month. My guess is that on average, maybe up to 5 die per year. Where would 4 deaths with that many people per week be normal? On a cruise ship with elderly passengers. Cruise ships have morgues, and with 5,000 people aboard, about 4 people die per cruise, all elderly. The death rate simply does not fit for airline pilots.



British Airways pilots are dying after the corona shots

British airways is so bothered by this that they are considering firing the 85 percent of pilots that have already been vaxxed. Too many mid-flight adverse reactions and 3 deaths in the last week. You cannot have that on a plane and THEY KNOW IT.

Fly British airways, where they MANDATE pilots getting the jab and then fire them because they are no longer fit to fly!!!

IT HAD TO GO THERE. IT HAD TO. Because if passengers are getting banned in some countries from flying after the jab, I'd say the pilot is a LOT BIGGER DEAL.

SOLUTION: Put all the 737's back in service and blame that!!!! The FAA did allow them to take off for a short while but then grounded them again for another reason!!! So just have ALL OF THOSE sent to British Airways so they can use them and blame the plane, rather than the shot!!!"



Sadly four members of our pilot community passed away recently. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. However, there is no truth whatsoever in the claims on social media speculating that the four deaths are linked. Julie

— British Airways (@British_Airways) June 17, 2021

thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/four-healthy-british-airways-pilots-die-one-week-airline-says-no-link-covid-19-vaccine/