Israel Shells Lebanon, Bombs Syria

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On April 25, a rocket was launched from Lebanon’s South Governorate at northern Israel. The rocket landed in an open area near the settlement of Shlomi, which is located right next to the separation line with Lebanon.
No side has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which didn’t result in any casualties or material losses.
In response to the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces artillery pounded the area from which the rocket was launched and “infrastructure” targets in southern Lebanon.
At least 155 mm artillery rounds landed in the outskirts of the towns of Aalma El Chaeb, Tayr Harfa, Umm al-Rab as well Mount Basil and Hamoul hill. The shelling didn’t result in any casualties. However, several fires were reported.
Hezbollah, which is mainly based in southern Lebanon, didn’t respond to the Israeli shelling, likely to avoid any further escalation.
The rocket attack may have been carried out by Palestinian gunmen in response to the ongoing Israeli crackdown on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Last year, several similar attacks were launched from southern Lebanon by Palestinian gunmen.
On April 26, the IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israel near the separation line with Lebanon. According to the army, two suspects attempted to smuggle two firearms and around 100 hand grenades from the Lebanese side. The weapons were seized. However, the suspects were able to flee.
Despite the escalation on the front with Lebanon, Israel continued to operate on the front with Syria in a hostile manner as usual.
On April 26, an Israeli drone crashed in southern Syria. In a statement, the IDF said that the drone fell during “routine operations” and that the incident is being investigated. The army also said that no information from the drone was breached.
Some sources in Syria claimed that the drone was shot down by the Syrian Arab Army. However, this is yet to be confirmed by any official Syrian source.
Early on April 27, Israel escalated against Syria by launching a series of strikes on positions in the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.
Several Israeli missiles were reportedly intersected by Syrian air-defense means. However, a number of hits were reported. According to Syrian opposition sources, the targets of the strikes included Damascus International Airport and a base of the SAA’s elite 4th Division near the area of al-Sumaria.
The Israeli strikes claimed the lives of six Syrian service members including a colonel. Material losses were also reported.
This was the third Israeli attack to target Syria during April and the tenth since the beginning of the year.
The recent attacks on Syria were all a part of Israel’s “War-Between-Wars” military campaign, which is meant to hinder Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country and prevent the transfer of advanced Iranian-made weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The recent developments in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip didn’t apparently distract Israel from its “northern front”. In fact, Tel Aviv may opt to escalate more against both Lebanon and Syria in the upcoming days to distract the media from its ongoing crackdown on Palestinians.
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