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PRISON CAMPS ARE HERE! - Global Martial Law & The RISE Of Technocratic Tyranny!
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2911 views • October 22, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking rollout worldwide of prison camps also known as "quarantine facilities" built in countries like Australia, Britain, Canada and elsewhere.
This coming year will be one of the deadliest in history. No, not because of some virus but rather because of the obvious agenda to be blamed on unvaccinated people. When people's immune systems break down over the winter due to the jab, we will see shocking levels of tyranny arise, blamed on the unvaccinated and utilizing fear of variants in order to get people arrested and imprisoned.
All the while, the desperation from the controlled collapse of the supply chain will lead to vast dependence and will allow agencies like FEMA to come in and "save the day" while restricting all alternative help from those who are actually prepared. For the so-called collectivist "greater good of the greater number," people will be detained, imprisoned and treated like cattle for their "safety."
Meanwhile, people will continue to get sick from the jab and the government will continue to unroll technocratic applications tracking all individuals everywhere, collectively. With facial recognition and destruction of privacy, people will then be forced to break laws and go underground. Those caught will be persecuted publicly and likely handed lengthy sentences.
This is a war on humanity and we have precious little time to prepare.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking rollout worldwide of prison camps also known as "quarantine facilities" built in countries like Australia, Britain, Canada and elsewhere.
This coming year will be one of the deadliest in history. No, not because of some virus but rather because of the obvious agenda to be blamed on unvaccinated people. When people's immune systems break down over the winter due to the jab, we will see shocking levels of tyranny arise, blamed on the unvaccinated and utilizing fear of variants in order to get people arrested and imprisoned.
All the while, the desperation from the controlled collapse of the supply chain will lead to vast dependence and will allow agencies like FEMA to come in and "save the day" while restricting all alternative help from those who are actually prepared. For the so-called collectivist "greater good of the greater number," people will be detained, imprisoned and treated like cattle for their "safety."
Meanwhile, people will continue to get sick from the jab and the government will continue to unroll technocratic applications tracking all individuals everywhere, collectively. With facial recognition and destruction of privacy, people will then be forced to break laws and go underground. Those caught will be persecuted publicly and likely handed lengthy sentences.
This is a war on humanity and we have precious little time to prepare.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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