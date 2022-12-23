Episode 24 of The Jim Gale Show: Honoring Privacy as a Property Right Featuring John Jay Singleton #TheJimGaleShow

In this episode, John Jay Singleton, a risk management consultant and advocate for entrepreneurs and small business owners, explains how people are being exploited by the financial system.

He elaborates on creating a PMA (Private Membership Association) and talks about understanding that privacy is a property right, particularly in debt collection challenges. John shares how he helps companies reorganize to make his clients “uncollectable.”

He also explains block chains and the origins of crypto currencies.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1759

