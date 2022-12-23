Create New Account
Episode 24 of The Jim Gale Show: Honoring Privacy as a Property Right Featuring John Jay Singleton #TheJimGaleShow
Food Forest Abundance
Published 17 hours ago

In this episode, John Jay Singleton, a risk management consultant and advocate for entrepreneurs and small business owners, explains how people are being exploited by the financial system.

He elaborates on creating a PMA (Private Membership Association) and talks about understanding that privacy is a property right, particularly in debt collection challenges.   John shares how he helps companies reorganize to make his clients “uncollectable.” 

He also explains block chains and the origins of crypto currencies.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1759

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.

bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencycryptofinancialsystemgrowyourownfoodthejimgaleshowgrowingfreedomselfsufficiencydigitalassets

