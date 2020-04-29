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Three RN's Speak Out - Are Patients Being Killed in NY Hospitals? "Mirrored"
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86 views • April 29, 2020
First Video: Originally recorded on 4/6/20
Three nurses - Lori Jean, SaraNP, and Erin Marie RN--sound the alarm on the issue of oxygenation and ventilation and protocols that actually cause death, discussing the testimony of Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell.
Second Video:
Misconduct in NY hospitals--three nurses speak out!
Three nurses--Lori Jean, Sara NP, and Lauren Kirckof--reveal insider reports on the gross misconduct of the hospitals in New York during the Covid-19 lockdown era.
Links to articles discussed during the live:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/21/coronavirus-analysis-recommends-less-reliance-on-ventilators/
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/21/coronavirus-analysis-recommends-less-reliance-on-ventilators/
https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1005474/i-spent-seven-weeks-in-a-wuhan-icu.-heres-what-i-learned
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ventilators-specia-idUSKCN2251PE
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.15.20066688v1
https://www.ajtmh.org/content/journals/10.4269/ajtmh.20-0283
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/ventilators-covid-overuse-1.5534097
https://twitter.com/gattinon/status/1253756248866131969?s=20
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765302
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Three nurses - Lori Jean, SaraNP, and Erin Marie RN--sound the alarm on the issue of oxygenation and ventilation and protocols that actually cause death, discussing the testimony of Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell.
Second Video:
Misconduct in NY hospitals--three nurses speak out!
Three nurses--Lori Jean, Sara NP, and Lauren Kirckof--reveal insider reports on the gross misconduct of the hospitals in New York during the Covid-19 lockdown era.
Links to articles discussed during the live:
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/21/coronavirus-analysis-recommends-less-reliance-on-ventilators/
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/21/coronavirus-analysis-recommends-less-reliance-on-ventilators/
https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1005474/i-spent-seven-weeks-in-a-wuhan-icu.-heres-what-i-learned
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ventilators-specia-idUSKCN2251PE
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.15.20066688v1
https://www.ajtmh.org/content/journals/10.4269/ajtmh.20-0283
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/ventilators-covid-overuse-1.5534097
https://twitter.com/gattinon/status/1253756248866131969?s=20
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765302
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
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• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
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