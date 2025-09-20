Diplomacy & Recognition: A Turning point In The Gaza Conflict #Palestine #BibleProphecy #Gaza

Tonight, Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams bring you this critical update from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective, exposing the spiritual powers behind world politics, and pointing to the soon return of Jesus Christ.

This week marked a dramatic turning point in global affairs. From the United Kingdom and France moving to recognize a Palestinian state, to intensifying battles at the United Nations, the world is aligning against Israel in ways that echo biblical prophecy.

Meanwhile, U.S.–China negotiations over control of TikTok highlight the growing struggle for dominance in communication and technology, foreshadowing a system that could one day control the thoughts and allegiance of billions. A

dd to this Russian drone intrusions over NATO airspace, Pakistan extending nuclear guarantees to Saudi Arabia, and devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan, and the picture becomes clear: prophecy is unfolding before our very eyes.

