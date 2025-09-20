BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Diplomacy & Recognition: A Turning point In The Gaza Conflict #Palestine #BibleProphecy #Gaza
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
13 views • 16 hours ago

Tonight, Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams bring you this critical update from a Conservative Evangelical Christian perspective, exposing the spiritual powers behind world politics, and pointing to the soon return of Jesus Christ.

This week marked a dramatic turning point in global affairs. From the United Kingdom and France moving to recognize a Palestinian state, to intensifying battles at the United Nations, the world is aligning against Israel in ways that echo biblical prophecy.

Meanwhile, U.S.–China negotiations over control of TikTok highlight the growing struggle for dominance in communication and technology, foreshadowing a system that could one day control the thoughts and allegiance of billions. A

dd to this Russian drone intrusions over NATO airspace, Pakistan extending nuclear guarantees to Saudi Arabia, and devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan, and the picture becomes clear: prophecy is unfolding before our very eyes.

For more information, please visit www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
israelpalestinebible prophecygaza warend times prophecyconservative christianafghanistan earthquakegaza ceasefireprophetic world eventsevangelical perspectiveuk recognition palestinefrance palestine recognitionunited nations vetous israel alliancetrump china talkstiktok negotiationsrussia nato tensionspakistan saudi arabia nuclear
