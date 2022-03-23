⁣THE UNITED STATES OF WEIMAR - [This Piece of Crucial History has Been Erased STUDY IT!]⁣THE UNITED STATES OF WEIMAR (2021)Tradition, religion, family, and nation are being destroyed by Marxist ideologies. This short film compares the Weimar Republic in the 1920s to the United States in the 2020s; two very similar time periods with exactly one century of distance between them. What we learned in school was a lie, and after watching this, you will learn things you may not have known. This film also talks about the communist takeover of Russia, the involvement of central banks in international conflict, and the uprising of Nazism and Fascism.It is important that you keep an open mind for the duration of this documentary, as it will pose controversial information.This film contains footage cut out of other documentaries, some of which may be difficult to find over the modern internet. These documentaries include:Europa: The Last BattleCULTURAL MARXISM - The Corruption of AmericaLegendary Sin Cities - Weimar BerlinHistory Of The Frankfurt School(and some more...)This film criticizes supremacy, and was produced to be an answer to many of the open questions people have in 2021. Jewish supremacy is specifically criticized, and this film does not serve as a medium to spread hatred towards Jews. We must recognize and celebrate our differences in this world, and be fully aware that cultural Marxists will stop at nothing to ruin our individuality, whether we be black, white, Christian, or Jewish.There are many speakers included, such as Andrew Breitbart, Yuri Bezmenov, G. Edward Griffin, Voddie Baucham Jr, and several others. These people are not affiliated with this production.The American People Are Living In Weimar 2.0The only thing so far that has stopped America from experiencing hyperinflation due to the Federal Reserve’s printing of money like there is no tomorrow is because the fiat currency is the world reserve currency but even the best of global currencies in the countries with the most power can’t sustain this. However it is not economically in which the American people are living in Weimar 2.0, but socially.In 1918, the guns across Europe went quiet as World War 1 ended and Germany lost, having to sign the Treaty of Versailles which imposed devastating reparations payments, severe restrictions on the German military, ceded lots of land to Germany’s rivals, and so on. The treaty was imposed on Germany who didn’t start the war and had offered generous peace terms when they were winning the war. Regardless of the facts about the war, the Treaty happened, and it began a very devastating time ahead for Germany, which became the Weimar Republic.The great metropolis of degene