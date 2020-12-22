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The Thick Red Line -- Will the Police Support the People?
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30 views • December 22, 2020
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1598-howard-lichtman-on-the-thick-red-line/
Howard Lichtman joins us today to introduce ThickRedLine.org, an effort to restore respect for law enforcement by abolishing victimless crime. ThickRedLine seeks to upend the narrative that keeps the public afraid of breaking the unlawful orders of the politicians and prevents officers from following their own conscience.
www.ThickRedLine.org
Howard Lichtman joins us today to introduce ThickRedLine.org, an effort to restore respect for law enforcement by abolishing victimless crime. ThickRedLine seeks to upend the narrative that keeps the public afraid of breaking the unlawful orders of the politicians and prevents officers from following their own conscience.
www.ThickRedLine.org
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