Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Indicted By N.Y. Grand Jury
297 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 16 hours ago |

Donald Trump Indicted by N.Y. Grand Jury


A Lawyer For Donald Trump Said Thursday He’s Been Told That The Former President Has Been Indicted In New York On Charges Involving Payments Made During The 2016 Presidential Campaign To Silence Claims Of An Extramarital Sexual Encounter.


🔗 Full Article:

https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-new-york-indictment-election-027d0e5ac1881a4c55c6379deae75faa

Keywords
donaldgrand juryytrump indictedby n

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket