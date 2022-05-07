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5/6/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP made the same mistake as Empress Dowager Cixi by foolishly launching a war against the entire humankind. The Russia-Ukraine war made Wang Huning and “Xi the Sun” further believe in George Modelski’s theory and the notion of axis civilization