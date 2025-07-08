XRP Is Flashing a Dangerous Signal 🚨— Same Setup That Crushed Price in April! ✅

🚨 Video Description: The same chart pattern that led to a 35% drop in XRP—down to the April pattern lows—is now forming again. We're seeing a very similar setup appear on the charts right now.





Will we see those April lows taken out in another crypto crash-style event before XRP finally breaks out to new all-time highs?

📊 Key Topics Covered:

- The Return of XRP’s 35% Crash Pattern

- XRP vs. DXY Divergence

- Heatmap Liquidity Zones

- Pattern Lows & Breakout Scenario





