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9 10 2001 Rumsfeld says $2.3 TRILLION Missing from Pentagon
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96 views • September 13, 2020
See: LivingLawSociety.org
Discussed in David Robert Steel Presentation 9/11/2020 - https://www.brighteon.com/34001240-4ae2-4568-9ffa-04bc076f1560
Pentagon admits $2.3 Trillion missing and Rumsfeld calls it a matter of "life and death."
The following day the financial office was hit on sept 11th at the pentagon. And America failed to bring the crooks to justice.Instead they chased after cave men and created isis in Iraq well done America.
Frank Zappa was right when he said that the government is the entertainment division of the military industrial-complex
inside job pure and simple. 9/11 was orchestrated by the government.
Discussed in David Robert Steel Presentation 9/11/2020 - https://www.brighteon.com/34001240-4ae2-4568-9ffa-04bc076f1560
Pentagon admits $2.3 Trillion missing and Rumsfeld calls it a matter of "life and death."
The following day the financial office was hit on sept 11th at the pentagon. And America failed to bring the crooks to justice.Instead they chased after cave men and created isis in Iraq well done America.
Frank Zappa was right when he said that the government is the entertainment division of the military industrial-complex
inside job pure and simple. 9/11 was orchestrated by the government.
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