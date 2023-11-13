Create New Account
'Impossible To Be In': Iceland Resident Details Evacuating Home During Earthquakes
Iceland resident Hans Vera had to evacuate from his home in Grindavik on Friday night. He is now staying with family in Reykjavík, as seismic and volcanic activity continues in Iceland. #foxweather #weather #iceland #earthquakes

updateicelandiceland state of emergency

