Will the Real Men of God Please Stand / Cultivating the Church 10/15/2023

Sunday School Message: Will the Real Men of God Please Stand

Sunday School Teacher: Brandon Flournoy





Sunday Message: Cultivating the Church

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Jonathan Gallo





For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church