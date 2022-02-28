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Prophetic Message: Battle Cry!
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102 views • February 28, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-battle-cry/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received on February 21, 2022 while praying.
"Battle Cry...
The battle is raging now physically as well as spiritually. Choose your side and stand strong! Do not despair, for soon I come for My Own."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-battle-cry/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received on February 21, 2022 while praying.
"Battle Cry...
The battle is raging now physically as well as spiritually. Choose your side and stand strong! Do not despair, for soon I come for My Own."
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