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Meat ! Are we designed to eat meat or not ?
Health and Nature
Health and Nature
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101 views • August 20, 2022

This video is to express my opinion on meat consumption , if Humans are suppose to eat Meat or not as there is a huge confusion about this matter ,I go into the history of Cro-Magnons and present some evidence from my point of view , the information in this Video is for entertainment purposes only .

For individual health coaching and consultations e-mail : [email protected]

Help me keep the channel by buying me a coffee (thank you ) :https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Imadhamra

Youtube channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUfe9wGVuDx46PsH8T019A



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healthnutritionfoodmeatnaturemedicinepaleonaturopathyketonutritionisthealth coach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy