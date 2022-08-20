Meat ! Are we designed to eat meat or not ?

This video is to express my opinion on meat consumption , if Humans are suppose to eat Meat or not as there is a huge confusion about this matter ,I go into the history of Cro-Magnons and present some evidence from my point of view , the information in this Video is for entertainment purposes only .

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