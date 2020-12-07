© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RAPHAEL WARNOCK eyes SHIFT during GA SENATE DEBATE ❗️❗️❗️
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
420 views • December 07, 2020
Around the 19:05 mark in the full debate video Warnocks eyes shift then he looks down to fix it then looks up to see if anyone saw it!! They are using BLACK BODIES to TRICK BLACK PEOPLE❗️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.