False Flags, Gun-Grabber Trump, Open Borders, Hillman Antichrist, Duping Damar, Front Row Uecker
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
125 followers
17 views • 22 hours ago

SR 2025-12-14 #242

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #242: 14 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* False Flags.
* The Governor of Washington is a JESUIT “VOLUNTEER”.
* SURPRISE! Donald Trump, “Pam” Bondi, and the InJustice Department are fighting FOR unconstitutional NFA restrictions.
* Recap of the 1934 “National Firearms Act”.
* Illegal Honduran stabs man on “light rail”.  The “deportations” that AREN’T happening are NOT “the answer”.
* St. Thanos of Avila
* PTSD ACTION MAN!
* “Ammon” Hillman: “VATICAN COVERUP!!!”
* “Articles of Impeachment on Hegseth the Crusader!”
* Why does Peter mirror Paul on “obedience to government”?
* “There’s an Ethiopian in the fuel supply.”
* Brandon Shillrerra the PROTECTED gun-tuber: here’s why.
* F_ck you, Glock.
* “Josh” Allen duping Damar: what does Adrian Peterson think?
* Bob Uecker’s second career.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
