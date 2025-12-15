False Flags, Gun-Grabber Trump, Open Borders, Hillman Antichrist, Duping Damar, Front Row Uecker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-12-14 #242
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #242: 14 December 2025
Topic list:
* False Flags.
* The Governor of Washington is a JESUIT “VOLUNTEER”.
* SURPRISE! Donald Trump, “Pam” Bondi, and the InJustice Department are fighting FOR unconstitutional NFA restrictions.
* Recap of the 1934 “National Firearms Act”.
* Illegal Honduran stabs man on “light rail”. The “deportations” that AREN’T happening are NOT “the answer”.
* St. Thanos of Avila
* PTSD ACTION MAN!
* “Ammon” Hillman: “VATICAN COVERUP!!!”
* “Articles of Impeachment on Hegseth the Crusader!”
* Why does Peter mirror Paul on “obedience to government”?
* “There’s an Ethiopian in the fuel supply.”
* Brandon Shillrerra the PROTECTED gun-tuber: here’s why.
* F_ck you, Glock.
* “Josh” Allen duping Damar: what does Adrian Peterson think?
* Bob Uecker’s second career.
