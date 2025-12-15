False Flags, Gun-Grabber Trump, Open Borders, Hillman Antichrist, Duping Damar, Front Row Uecker

SR 2025-12-14 #242

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #242: 14 December 2025

Topic list:

* False Flags.

* The Governor of Washington is a JESUIT “VOLUNTEER”.

* SURPRISE! Donald Trump, “Pam” Bondi, and the InJustice Department are fighting FOR unconstitutional NFA restrictions.

* Recap of the 1934 “National Firearms Act”.

* Illegal Honduran stabs man on “light rail”. The “deportations” that AREN’T happening are NOT “the answer”.

* St. Thanos of Avila

* PTSD ACTION MAN!

* “Ammon” Hillman: “VATICAN COVERUP!!!”

* “Articles of Impeachment on Hegseth the Crusader!”

* Why does Peter mirror Paul on “obedience to government”?

* “There’s an Ethiopian in the fuel supply.”

* Brandon Shillrerra the PROTECTED gun-tuber: here’s why.

* F_ck you, Glock.

* “Josh” Allen duping Damar: what does Adrian Peterson think?

* Bob Uecker’s second career.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5