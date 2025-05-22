Mourning the Living: When The Loved One You’ve Lost is Still Here by Melody Murray - Arukah.com

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, host Mayim Vega speaks with Melody Murray, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Child Mental Health Specialist, to discuss navigating trauma, boundaries, and mental health. Melody draws on her diverse background as a hospital mental health evaluator, former TV producer, and stand-up comedian to make her work relatable and impactful.





Join us as Melody shares insights on identifying toxic relationships, setting boundaries, managing suicidal thoughts, and understanding the effects of childhood trauma in adulthood. Melody also speaks about her upcoming books, Mourning the Living: When The Loved One You’ve Lost is Still Here and My Bounce Back Plan: Designing Your Own Healing Formula. This conversation provides valuable strategies and empowering perspectives for anyone seeking healing and resilience.





Connect with Melody:





https://www.melodylmft.com/





/ melodylmft









✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



