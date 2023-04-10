Tracie Miles Helps Women End Negative Self-Talk and Find Hope and Healing After Divorce

Millions of women wake up every day, having once been married, and realize that their marriage, for one reason or another, is over. Tracie Miles is a bestselling author who has a passion for speaking hope and encouragement into the lives of hurting women whose marriages have ended. She shares her personal story of surviving a devastating divorce and how the Lord used that traumatic experience to help her write several books and resources for others who have been deeply wounded by losing their life partner. Tracie coaches aspiring authors who want to tell their stories and talks about overcoming negative self-talk, the importance of community, and how to navigate the grieving process following a divorce.
TAKEAWAYS
People often forget to care for a person who faced divorce - lend a listening ear, bring them a meal, do some child-sitting
We need to let God hold the key to our happiness
Separated couples often go through the same grieving stages as someone who has lost a partner through death
It is integral to have support structures and accountability partners in your life when you are healing after divorce
