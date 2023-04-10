Create New Account
Tracie Miles Helps Women End Negative Self-Talk and Find Hope and Healing After Divorce
Published a day ago |

Millions of women wake up every day, having once been married, and realize that their marriage, for one reason or another, is over. Tracie Miles is a bestselling author who has a passion for speaking hope and encouragement into the lives of hurting women whose marriages have ended. She shares her personal story of surviving a devastating divorce and how the Lord used that traumatic experience to help her write several books and resources for others who have been deeply wounded by losing their life partner. Tracie coaches aspiring authors who want to tell their stories and talks about overcoming negative self-talk, the importance of community, and how to navigate the grieving process following a divorce. 



TAKEAWAYS


People often forget to care for a person who faced divorce - lend a listening ear, bring them a meal, do some child-sitting


We need to let God hold the key to our happiness


Separated couples often go through the same grieving stages as someone who has lost a partner through death


It is integral to have support structures and accountability partners in your life when you are healing after divorce



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Marriage Seminar (get 10% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3K6AFBD 

Living Unbroken Book Trailer: http://bit.ly/3TLU0vk 

Living Unbroken Book: https://amzn.to/3MjC49y

Living Unbroken Workbook: https://amzn.to/3KL0VlL


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRACIE MILES

Website: https://traciemiles.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p31traciemiles 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traciemiles/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/traciewmiles 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/traciemiles/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
healinglife coachdivorcemarriagemental healthauthorrelationshipsmarriedself talktina griffinthe counter culture mom showtracie milesgrieving stages

