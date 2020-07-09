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RWTumbleWeed's Fourth MechWarrior Online Upload to Brighteon
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20 views • July 09, 2020
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This is the Fourth video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
Alright everybody, this time around we've been relegated to support duty. Let's lock down this town, and let our enemies feel the cold, frosty bite of defeat.
In this fourth documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Wolverine-Q to a successful mission outcome, at Frozen City, in Skirmish Mode.
This is the Fourth video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
Alright everybody, this time around we've been relegated to support duty. Let's lock down this town, and let our enemies feel the cold, frosty bite of defeat.
In this fourth documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Wolverine-Q to a successful mission outcome, at Frozen City, in Skirmish Mode.
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