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Republicans Must File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden for Cutting Off America’s Energy & Obliterating Our Southern Border – or They Themselves are Guilty of Treason! – FULL SHOW 5/12/22
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165 views • May 13, 2022
Americans are now awakening to the grim fact that the record fuel & food prices along with massive shortages of key staples like baby formula & medicine are part of an ADMITTED globalist plot to collapse western civilization and build an authoritarian technocracy upon its ashes. We are in the beginning of the Great Reset! Also, Alex Jones reveals exclusive intel on the FBI whistleblower’s testimony explaining how Merrick Garland LIED when he denied the agency spied on journalists & launched criminal investigations reminiscent of the Stasi in East Germany! Tune into this EMERGENCY broadcast to learn the truth!
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