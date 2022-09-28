Create New Account
Space Weather Expert David DuByne Answers the Flat-Earth Question
Critical Disclosure Radio
Expert on space, space weather, and our solar system cycles David DuByne answers a flat-earth question from a listener on yesterday's edition of NorthWest Liberty News.

