Space Weather Expert David DuByne Answers the Flat-Earth Question

Expert on space, space weather, and our solar system cycles David DuByne answers a flat-earth question from a listener on yesterday's edition of NorthWest Liberty News.
Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com
Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com
Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com
Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.