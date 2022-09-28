Space Weather Expert David DuByne Answers the Flat-Earth Question

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Expert on space, space weather, and our solar system cycles David DuByne answers a flat-earth question from a listener on yesterday's edition of NorthWest Liberty News.
Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com
Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com
Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com
Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]