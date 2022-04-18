Politically Provoked, a discussion about Elon Musk's hostile takeover with Twitter

“Its not like real estate gains.

“Blackrock is good actually guys. What is the endgame. So you’re saying globalist elites gobbling up land and that isn’t against the interest of people”

“I don’t care if these large investment institutions are buying up land, when it comes to residential property it really only comes down to 2%. And then we need to change the zoning

“Oh give me a break! We’ve got a guy defending blackrock!”

“What are you afraid that Blackrock? What are you afraid of happening?

“They are the enemies, and they are buying up land. Look if they’re driving up the costs of housing by buying over 30% of the price. Blackrock, this trillionaire corporation is buying up all of the land, and the’re turning people into permanent renters.”

Flausny, “They’re property value, by raising the housing prices

Chungus said, “whoa whoa. Don’t you know how many shell organizations that are owned by blackrock.

Tom, “I want to hear you say buy the property, why ist he problem

Chungus said, “Its so naieve to think its just 2%. Dude you have no idea of any affiliated organizations. I’m telling you how corporations work.”

Tom “Hold on hold hold. Tell me if this is a correct framing, it isn’t the housing market of itself. This is just another problem among many problems with blackrock

Chungus, “no, even if that 2% even if that’s a real number. Nobody knows because they have shell entities so its impossible to know how much properties

Flausny, “so I’m not saying that there are no large entities. It doesn’t make any sense to make accusations of things that they aren’t doing. Do you have any evidence of any shell holdings

Miyo said, “Let me say some facts, blackrocks networht is 100$ billion and they have 10 trillion dollars in assets. In the first quarter of 2021, 15% of all homes were purchased by corporations. This is why 3 million peoples don’t own homes, and you don’t care about these people you’re like, “Whatever, let the free market reign’

Flausny, “ you shifted from

Chungus, “Royal Dutch shell INC, sc13 form disclosing 299 million shares so blackrock is deciding what shell oil company does. And how many assets does shell have, how many ports does have.”

Flausny, “SO you’re not shifting

Tom, “Everytime we talk about the housing market. You’re upset they’re buying up all of these houses and it gives them more influence.

Miyo, “just to be clear is that they are one of the main investors in twitter besides Elon Musk, and a lot of people are up in arms because elon musk is going to have a say in who manages twitter. But who had a say before, blackrock, the Saudi government, goldman sachs. They’re buying up all the land in America, they’re making it unliveable, its not good man.