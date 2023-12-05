Ukrainian position Captured by Russian Forces. 5 Dead AFU personnel Seen in the video

Ukrainian position captured by Russian forces. 5 dead AFU personnel can be seen in the video.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso look to form a federation

On Friday, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger proposed the establishment of a confederation as part of a broader initiative to unite these West African neighbors in a federation.

The Alliance of Sahel States held a two-day meeting in Bamako to discuss the details of this alliance, with a focus on diplomacy, defense, and development to enhance political and economic integration.

The recommendations will be presented to the respective heads of state during a meeting in Bamako at an unspecified date.

ℹ️In late November, the economy and finance ministers suggested the creation of a stabilisation fund, an investment bank, and a committee to explore economic and monetary union.

Additionally, a mutual defense pact was signed in mid-September by military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger under the Liptako-Gourma Charter, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States.





