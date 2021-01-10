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The Coming Martyrdom of the Laodicean Churches of God
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23 views • January 10, 2021
Continuing on the problem of the Laodicean attitude. Also, a message of hope that they will perform the work they have to do in the Great Tribulation and will after that inherit eternal life.
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