Return Of The 'Maryland Dad'

Dems’ poster child for persecution is actually the persecutor.

They demand that we accept their narrative.

Every narrative that they feed us turns out to be horribly wrong.

They don’t give a f*** whether they’re telling the truth or not.

They brainwashed themselves — and have been lying to us forever.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (6 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373964505112