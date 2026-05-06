Evil Radical Zionist Ben-Gvir can’t stop praising new genocidal law

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Radical Zionist Ben-Gvir can’t stop praising new genocidal law
Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir appears fixated on the gallows—releasing a video of himself “dreaming” about a noose.
Earlier this month, a few days ago, even his 50th birthday cake featured the same symbol
The message? The noose points to a new Israeli law allowing the death penalty by hanging for Palestinians convicted of what are labeled terrorist killings.
👉 History, however, has its own symbolism: those who presided over genocidal atrocities against other ethnic groups also ended up on the gallows after the Nuremberg Trials of 1945–46.
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Israeli court rejects appeal of two detained Gaza aid flotilla activists
An Israeli court has rejected an appeal for the release of two pro-Palestine foreign activists who were kidnapped by the regime’s forces during an attack on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters.