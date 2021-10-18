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The Rabbi says that they kidnap children before Passover and bleed them into the Passover cakes then discard their corpses in McDonald's hamburger and sausage
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176 views • October 18, 2021
The Rabbi says that they kidnap children before Passover and bleed them into the Passover cakes then discard their corpses in McDonald's hamburger and sausage.
Apparently child ritual blood sacrifice and eating children has been a think for thousands of years in some cultures.
Apparently child ritual blood sacrifice and eating children has been a think for thousands of years in some cultures.
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