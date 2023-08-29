Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yesterday, Today & Forever
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
53 Subscribers
1 view
Published 13 hours ago

November 4th, 2018

Pastor Nancy shares her testimony of how she and Pastor Dean met and teaches how Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

Keywords
jesustestimonynancy odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket