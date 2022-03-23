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Vaccine DANGERS! YAH SAYS "Pray you are not.. Quarantined" Trust Psalm 91! Masses Put In Stadiums! In Prophecy 62 (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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114 views • March 23, 2022
this is a mirrored video

These are Excerpts from Prophecy 62
THE KING IS COMING!
Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
on Yom Kippur, September 16, 2002

Also there is way more from other Holy Prophecies such as 69, 74, 84, 99, 115, 153. Here is one of the latest Bombshell Prophecies in 153 here below:
"YAH SAYS Worse Coming Vaccines w. Satellites/5G will create ZOMBIES! Pull Children Out of PUBLIC SCHOOLS, State Owned! Clones/Robots/More! (mirroed)"
https://www.brighteon.com/e3ce3b16-e99e-48cc-b2c1-fd531d273f66

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
zombiesvaccine dangerscancers5g radiationmyocarditislethal frequenciespoisons everywhere
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