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FLU FROM 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION EMISSIONS - COUNCILS HAVEN'T GOT A CLUE - BBC LIED ABOUT IT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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232 views • January 28, 2022
MIRRORED FROM:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj4H4LdFUxnj/
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.01.2022 16:45] [ Video ] FLU FROM 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION EMISSIONS - COUNCILS HAVEN'T GOT A CLUE - BBC LIED ABOUT IT - THE MILITARY HAVE ALWAYS KNOW THE TRUTH - TO DELIVER A BIO CHEMICAL WEAPON FROM CHINA - IS EVERYONE GETTING IT NOW WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4971

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