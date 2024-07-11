DESCUBRIMIENTO D PETRÓLEO EN SAUDI-ARABIA, LA 2a GUERRA MUNDIAL. Flota Suiza envió a Hitler petróleo.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOS FARAONES MUNDIALES SE ENRIQUECIERON MÁS, MIENTRAS LA POBLACIÓN MURIÓ LUCHANDO POR SUS GUERRAS. SUIZA CON SU FLOTA AYUDÓ A ENVIAR PETRÓLEO A HILTER, PAGANDO CON ORO.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "Standard Oil, Al Saud, Swiss Banks, Bush, British Royal Family, Jamarat, WW2, Nazis & Eva Braun"
Del canal de Youtube: Giureh – G.I.U.R.E.H.
Del 17 de Octubre de 2012.
Autor: Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross. (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).
Traducido y subtitulado por: GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH.
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram. Y AHORA EN archive.org
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol