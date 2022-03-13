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The Patriot Hour: 26 Ukraine Bio Weapons Labs Connected To Hunter Biden! [12.03.2022]
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62 views • March 13, 2022
Note: There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
The Patriot Hour
Published March 12, 2022 - 1,346 Views
https://rumble.com/vx73pd-boom-26-bio-weapons-labs-connected-to-hunter-biden.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
DL and share yourself from rumble:
https://downloaderr.com
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/b/-/S/u/b-Sud.gaa.mp4
The Patriot Hour
Published March 12, 2022 - 1,346 Views
https://rumble.com/vx73pd-boom-26-bio-weapons-labs-connected-to-hunter-biden.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
DL and share yourself from rumble:
https://downloaderr.com
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/b/-/S/u/b-Sud.gaa.mp4
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