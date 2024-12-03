How Can Gideon's Faith Help Me Overcome Fear?

In this encouraging morning message, we dive deep into the story of Gideon from the Bible and learn about his courageous faith. Even when he was scared, Gideon listened to God's call to tear down the altars of Baal, which were false gods built by his own father. This story teaches us that having courageous faith means trusting and obeying God, even when it's tough. If we let anything take God's place in our lives, it's considered an idol. Through Gideon's example, you're reminded to say yes to what God asks of you and not let fear stop you. Join us in being people of faith and be inspired to follow God's word bravely.



00:00 Opening Blessings and Invocation

00:31 Morning Encouragement and Faith

01:00 Heroes of Faith: Introduction to Gideon

01:33 Gideon's Courageous Faith

02:16 Gideon's Obedience to God's Call

04:24 Reflection on Modern Idolatry

07:16 Call to Action and Personal Reflection

08:51 Concluding Prayer and Blessings

