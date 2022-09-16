DANGER CDC Admits COVID Shots Cause Serious “Systemic Reaction” in More Than HALF of Children

Stew Peters Show





September 15, 2022





It turns out more than half of the children they’ve tracked who got Covid 19 shots ended up having a “systemic reaction” to them, meaning some sort of response from their entire body rather than just from where they got the shot. And in six percent of cases, the reaction was bad enough that the child wasn’t able to perform normal daily activities. Dr. Paul Alexander was on Trump’s Covid-19 team in 2020, and he joins us today to discuss the tremendous cover-up





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