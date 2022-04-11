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Transhuman, Metahuman: Corrupted Versions Of God's Creation Cannot Be Saved
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130 views • April 11, 2022
God creates and the devil corrupts. The devil knows what it takes to separate man from God and God from man. One thing the devil knows God will give to man is free will and that means the devil will always find a way to corrupt man just like the days of Noah and we are here. God will wipe out everything and everyone by fire this time due to the level of corruption the devil will give man knowledge to destroy.
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