2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 132 - THE BIG PICTURE

Have you heard of the movie, THE BIG PICTURE: Life Inside The Control Grid?

Neither did I before last week. And why is that? Because it has valuable information from many sources that tell the truth about vaccines and the damage they do to humanity. And as we all know, when we talk about something that goes against the "owners" narrative, we are censored and banned. It doesn't even come up in search engines.

IF SOMEONE DOESN'T WANT ME TO SEE SOMETHING, IT MAKES ME WANT TO SEE IT EVEN MORE! How about you?

Well that's why we are getting together with two individuals that were instrumental in the creation of this 6-part docuseries as they call it.

Todd Michael Harris is the writer, director and a producer on this project. He has been working in film since the early 2000s and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the project.

Amanda Forbes, one of the producers on the project is the president of Children's Health Defense Canada, an offshoot of the Children's Health Defense in the US that was founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. She is also the founder of Vaxxed Canada (2016), Co-founder of The Freedom Organization and the Freedom For Truth Conference (2021) as well as a contributing author to The Brave: Courage During Covid in Canada (2020).

THIS IS AN EPISODE YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS! As always, your comments and questions are always welcome from both our local and online audience.

