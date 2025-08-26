IDF troops storm currency exchange shop in Ramallah, help themselves to $270,000 during West Bank raid — QNN, citing local sources.

Adding: not just stealing money as in video, but, Israel is losing money too?

WORLD'S LARGEST SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND DIVESTS FROM ISRAEL

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, is divesting from Israeli banks over war crimes in Gaza, withdrawing up to 2 billion shekels (~$540M USD).

It also pulled $2.1 billion from U.S. company Caterpillar for supplying military bulldozers to Israel.

Global pressure is mounting, not just on Israel, but on its enablers.